  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters after a meeting with Komeito chief Natsuo Yamaguchi at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday a new economic package now being compiled will seek to lower utility bills next year for households hit by accelerating inflation, targeting electricity and gas.

Kishida, whose public support rate has been faltering, expressed his intention to draw up a package later this month.

