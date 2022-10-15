  • A class at a high school in Tokyo in July. The Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education is set to introduce an English speaking test as part of high school entrance examinations. | KYODO
    A class at a high school in Tokyo in July. The Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education is set to introduce an English speaking test as part of high school entrance examinations. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education will introduce an English speaking test as part of high school entrance examinations, in a bid to nurture students capable of playing an active role on a global stage.

The speaking test will be jointly held by the education board and distance learning provider Benesse in November for around 80,000 third-year junior high school students.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW