Japan will take “bold action” to stem currency volatility if needed, issuing its clearest warning yet of possible intervention after the yen touched a 32-year-low.
Excessive currency moves have negative effects on the economy and the country is ready to take action if they continue, chief currency official Masato Kanda said late Friday in Washington. The current situation is increasing the chances that Japan will have to take “necessary steps” again, he added, declining to comment on the specifics of possible actions.
