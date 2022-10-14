  • Lawyers representing plaintiffs in a lawsuit on the vote-value gap in the July Upper House election display a sign in front of the Osaka High Court on Friday showing the result in the case. | KYODO
    Lawyers representing plaintiffs in a lawsuit on the vote-value gap in the July Upper House election display a sign in front of the Osaka High Court on Friday showing the result in the case. | KYODO

Osaka – The Osaka High Court on Friday ruled that the July election of the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of parliament, was held in a state of unconstitutionality in terms of vote-value disparity.

But the court rejected the plaintiffs’ demand that the result of the election, in which the maximum vote-value gap stood at 3.03 times, be nullified.

