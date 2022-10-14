  • A station employee cleans near a television showing a news broadcast featuring file footage of a North Korean missile test, at the main railway station in Seoul on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
North Korea launched yet another ballistic missile early Friday, also unleashing a barrage of artillery and flying a group of warplanes near the border with South Korea, with Seoul vowing to maintain an “overwhelming capability” to counter its neighbor to the North.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the nuclear-armed North had launched at least one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) into the Sea of Japan at 1:47 a.m. — the latest early morning launch, which observers say is likely an attempt to highlight Pyongyang’s ability to fire missiles at any time from anywhere.

