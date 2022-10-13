  • A grizzly bear and her cubs in Glacier National Park in Montana | U.S. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE / VIA THE NEW YORK TIMES
    A grizzly bear and her cubs in Glacier National Park in Montana | U.S. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE / VIA THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • AFP-Jiji

Wild populations of monitored animal species have plummeted nearly 70% in the last 50 years, according to a landmark assessment released Thursday that highlights “devastating” losses to nature due to human activity.

Featuring data from 32,000 populations of more than 5,000 species of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish, the WWF Living Planet Index shows accelerating falls across the globe.

