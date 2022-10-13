  • A car transporting Isamu Ono, who is suspected of abandoning the body of a female university student in his apartment in Sapporo, leaves a police station in the city on Wednesday. | KYODO
  • JIJI, Kyodo

SAPPORO – A 53-year-old man who was recently arrested for allegedly abandoning the body of a 22-year-old university student in Sapporo has told investigators that he strangled the student, according to investigative sources.

The student, Yuina Segawa, went missing after she left her home around noon on Oct. 3, telling her family that she had made an appointment to meet a friend in Teine in Sapporo, according to the Hokkaido Prefectural Police.

