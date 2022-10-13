Wholesale prices in Japan surged 9.7% in September from a year earlier as a sharp fall in the yen inflated import prices for energy and raw materials, Bank of Japan data showed Thursday.
Japan saw the price of goods traded between companies jump by a record 9.8% in April, with the year-on-year figure staying above 9% throughout 2022 as Russia’s war against Ukraine and the yen’s rapid weakening add to inflationary pressure.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.