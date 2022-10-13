  • The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo | BLOOMBERG
Wholesale prices in Japan surged 9.7% in September from a year earlier as a sharp fall in the yen inflated import prices for energy and raw materials, Bank of Japan data showed Thursday.

Japan saw the price of goods traded between companies jump by a record 9.8% in April, with the year-on-year figure staying above 9% throughout 2022 as Russia’s war against Ukraine and the yen’s rapid weakening add to inflationary pressure.

