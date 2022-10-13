An electric vehicles joint venture by Honda and Sony announced Thursday that it plans to deliver its first model in the spring of 2026 in North America, with its main sales channel expected to be online.
Sony Honda Mobility, which was established just last month and is equally owned by both, said delivery to Japanese consumers will begin in the second half of 2026, while plans for other markets including Europe are still undecided.
