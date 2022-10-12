  • A device that allows the use of My Number cards as a health insurance card at Toranomon Hospital in Tokyo's Minato Ward | KYODO
  • Jiji

The government is considering abolishing, in principle, health insurance cards around autumn 2024 by integrating them into My Number social security cards, informed sources have said.

The move comes as the government aims to increase the use of My Number cards. Digital minister Taro Kono is expected to make an announcement on the matter as early as Thursday.

