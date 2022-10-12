  • Lawyer Takashi Takano shows a video of his client Amnon Hanoh Tenenboim, an Israeli resident of Japan who died while in custody at the Yokohama detention center, during a news conference in Yokohama on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Lawyer Takashi Takano shows a video of his client Amnon Hanoh Tenenboim, an Israeli resident of Japan who died while in custody at the Yokohama detention center, during a news conference in Yokohama on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Yokohama – An Israeli resident of Japan who was being held at a detention center in Yokohama after being charged in 2020 for smuggling drugs into the country has died, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The facility and the Yokohama District Court had refused to approve special treatment for Amnon Hanoh Tenenboim, 60, even though he was suspected of having a heart condition, lawyer Takashi Takano said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW