  • Police clear the U.S. Capitol Building with tear gas as supporters of then-U.S. President Donald Trump rioted outside on Jan. 6, 2021. | REUTERS
Washington – When a Donald Trump supporter was killed by police after shooting up an FBI office in the U.S. Midwest, investigators turned to the assailant’s social media to confirm a motive they already feared.

It turned out he had discussed leading an “insurrection against the people who usurped our government” in revenge for the bureau’s raid on the former U.S. president’s Florida home in August.

