    People attend the Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2022 parade in Tokyo on April 24. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
A system to register same-sex partnerships opened for applications in Tokyo on Tuesday, in a symbolic step forward for a country that has fallen behind its peers on embracing diversity.

The system does not offer the legal benefits of marriage for same-sex couples but has been welcomed by LGBTQ rights groups as a small step forward. Japan is the only Group of Seven member not to allow either same-sex marriage or civil unions — despite polls showing that the public is largely in favor of the change.

