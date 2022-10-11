  • Japanese livestock farmers are looking to domestic feed as a substitute for imports amid price hikes. | BLOOMBERG
Japanese livestock farmers are paying increased attention to domestic feed amid steeply elevated prices for conventional formula feed, which depends on imports for three-quarters of ingredients such as corn.

The National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, or Zen-Noh, raised feed prices this summer by a record margin due to spiraling grain costs stemming from the Ukraine crisis and a weakening yen.

