  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in the country in this photo released Monday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
North Korea’s recent flurry of seven missile launches — including the test of what it said was a “new” type of missile over Japan — were “tactical nuclear” drills overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state-run media reported Monday.

The exercises, which ran from Sept. 25 through Sunday and involved loading mock nuclear warheads onto missiles, were conducted “in order to check and assess the war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability of the country,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

