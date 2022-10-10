North Korea’s recent flurry of seven missile launches — including the test of what it said was a “new” type of missile over Japan — were “tactical nuclear” drills overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state-run media reported Monday.
The exercises, which ran from Sept. 25 through Sunday and involved loading mock nuclear warheads onto missiles, were conducted “in order to check and assess the war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability of the country,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.