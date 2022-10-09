Support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government slid to the lowest of his one-year tenure on doubts about his party’s disclosure on ties to the controversial Unification Church, an opinion poll showed Sunday.
Kishida has struggled to overcome revelations of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s deep and longstanding ties to the church in the wake of the July assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.