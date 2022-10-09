  • Support for Fumio Kishida's Cabinet fell to 35% from about 40% a month ago in a Kyodo news survey, the lowest since he took office in October 2021. | REUTERS
Support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government slid to the lowest of his one-year tenure on doubts about his party’s disclosure on ties to the controversial Unification Church, an opinion poll showed Sunday.

Kishida has struggled to overcome revelations of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s deep and longstanding ties to the church in the wake of the July assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

