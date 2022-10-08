  • Tetsuya Yamagami, suspected of killing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is escorted by a police officer earlier this month in Nara. | KYODO
While Saturday marked three months since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead in broad daylight, police and authorities continue to investigate the suspect in the killing that sent shock waves across Japan.

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, was arrested on the spot after firing a handmade gun at Abe in the city of Nara on July 8. He was later sent to public prosecutors on a murder charge.

