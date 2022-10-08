  • The health ministry plans to begin the rollout of Pfizer Inc.'s coronavirus vaccine tailored to protect against the BA.5 subvariant next Thursday. | PFIZER / VIA KYODO
The health ministry plans to begin the rollout of Pfizer Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine tailored to protect against the BA.5 subvariant next Thursday after a panel approved providing the shots free of charge, a person familiar with the matter has said.

The ministry panel also gave the nod to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations for children between 6 months and 4 years old, with the ministry planning to begin inoculations on Oct. 24, the person said Friday.

