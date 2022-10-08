Japan ranked a record low for global digital competitiveness among 63 economies across the world in 2022, falling one place from a year earlier to 29th as the country struggles from a shortage of skilled digital workers, according to a Swiss institute.
Denmark was ranked No. 1 for the first time after climbing three spots from the previous year, followed by the United States and Sweden, according to an annual report by the International Institute for Management Development.
