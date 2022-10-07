  • Ryu Shionoya, one of the executives of a Liberal Democratic Party faction that was led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaks during a faction meeting at LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO
    Ryu Shionoya, one of the executives of a Liberal Democratic Party faction that was led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaks during a faction meeting at LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Three months after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down in Nara, the faction he led, the Liberal Democratic Party’s largest, is set to choose a new leader next week.

The current front-runner is veteran Lower House lawmaker Ryu Shionoya. But whether Shionoya can win the support of the 97-member faction, especially over its younger members, could determine whether it remains the party’s largest or splinters into smaller groups.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW