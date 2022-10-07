Three months after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down in Nara, the faction he led, the Liberal Democratic Party’s largest, is set to choose a new leader next week.
The current front-runner is veteran Lower House lawmaker Ryu Shionoya. But whether Shionoya can win the support of the 97-member faction, especially over its younger members, could determine whether it remains the party’s largest or splinters into smaller groups.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.