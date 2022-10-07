  • The government plans to allow accommodation facilities to refuse guests if they don't follow requests to take infectious disease prevention measures during epidemics. | KYODO
    The government plans to allow accommodation facilities to refuse guests if they don't follow requests to take infectious disease prevention measures during epidemics. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The Cabinet on Friday adopted a bill to allow hotels and inns to bar guests who don’t have a valid reason for refusing to wear masks or take other anti-infection measures during epidemics.

The bill to revise Japan’s hotel business law is aimed at allowing lodging services providers to refuse guests with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases when such illnesses are rampant. It is intended to ensure that measures are taken thoroughly at accommodation facilities, creating a safe environment for guests.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW