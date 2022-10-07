  • A foreign exchange monitor in Tokyo shows the yen strengthening sharply on Sept. 22 after the government and the Bank of Japan intervened in the market. | KYODO
Japan’s foreign reserves fell by a record to $1.238 trillion at the end of September as a result of the government’s dollar-selling intervention during the month to arrest a sharp decline in the yen, Finance Ministry data showed on Friday.

The amount compared with $1.409 trillion seen a year ago and was the second straight month of year-on-year decrease in Japan’s foreign reserves, which is the world’s second largest in size after China.

