Japan’s foreign reserves fell by a record to $1.238 trillion at the end of September as a result of the government’s dollar-selling intervention during the month to arrest a sharp decline in the yen, Finance Ministry data showed on Friday.
The amount compared with $1.409 trillion seen a year ago and was the second straight month of year-on-year decrease in Japan’s foreign reserves, which is the world’s second largest in size after China.
