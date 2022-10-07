  • South Korean and U.S. naval vessels, including aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, take part in a joint exercise off South Korea's coast last month. | SOUTH KOREAN NAVY / YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
    South Korean and U.S. naval vessels, including aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, take part in a joint exercise off South Korea's coast last month. | SOUTH KOREAN NAVY / YONHAP / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

South Korea and the United States began joint maritime exercises with a U.S. aircraft carrier on Friday, South Korea’s military said, a day after it scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean bombing drill.

The maritime drills will take place in waters off South Korea’s east coast on Oct. 7 and 8, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The drills come after North Korea launched a pair of ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday, and later flew warplanes near the border with South Korea.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW