    Destroyed Russian armored vehicles gathered at a collection point in the recently retaken town of Lyman, in Ukraine's Donetsk region, on Wednesday | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of the partially Russian-occupied southern regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.

With Russian forces retreating from front lines in the south and east, Zelenskyy said in a late-night video address on Wednesday that Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka to the northeast of Kherson city had been “liberated.”

