  • Female protesters chant toward a man standing at a podium in Shiraz, in Iran's Fars province, on Tuesday in this image from a video. | REUTERS
    Female protesters chant toward a man standing at a podium in Shiraz, in Iran's Fars province, on Tuesday in this image from a video. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Iranian schoolgirls have come to the fore in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, removing their hijabs and staging sporadic rallies in defiance of a lethal crackdown by the security forces.

Amini, 22, was pronounced dead days after the notorious morality police detained the Iranian Kurdish woman last month for allegedly breaching the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW