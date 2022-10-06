Yangon, Myanmar – A Japanese documentary filmmaker detained in Yangon, Myanmar, in July was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison for sedition and violating a law on electronic communications, a military spokesperson’s office said.
A junta-controlled court gave Toru Kubota three years for sedition and seven years for electronic communications-related violations, according to a source familiar with the case. The office said in a statement Thursday that he is to serve the terms concurrently.
