  • Visitors pose for photographs at the observatory at the Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, in Tokyo, on Saturday. | BLOOMBERG
  • Reuters

The Bank of Japan on Thursday painted a cautiously optimistic view on consumption, and joined the government in voicing hope that next week’s reopening of borders will boost inbound tourism and help the economy benefit from a weak yen.

In a quarterly report on regional economies, however, the central bank warned that some manufacturers were seeing overseas demand weaken, a sign lingering supply constraints and slowing global growth were dimming the outlook for exports.

