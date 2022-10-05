The Defense Ministry did not take steps under the Self-Defense Forces law to destroy a North Korean missile fired over Japan on Tuesday, judging that it would not fall within Japanese territory.
But even if a North Korean missile is expected to cause no damage to Japan, the country may shoot it down — by exercising the right to collective self-defense, based on national security laws, if it is feared the missile will fall in the territory of the United States, an ally of Japan.
