  • A news broadcast in Sapporo reporting that a North Korean ballistic missile had passed over Japan on Tuesday | KYODO
  • Jiji

The Defense Ministry did not take steps under the Self-Defense Forces law to destroy a North Korean missile fired over Japan on Tuesday, judging that it would not fall within Japanese territory.

But even if a North Korean missile is expected to cause no damage to Japan, the country may shoot it down — by exercising the right to collective self-defense, based on national security laws, if it is feared the missile will fall in the territory of the United States, an ally of Japan.

