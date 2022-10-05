  • An aerial view of Kyiv on Sept. 30. Japan reopened its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday following a seven-month closure due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said. | BRENDAN HOFFMAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    An aerial view of Kyiv on Sept. 30. Japan reopened its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday following a seven-month closure due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said. | BRENDAN HOFFMAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • Kyodo, Jiji

Kyiv – Japan reopened its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday following a seven-month closure due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government said.

Staff at the embassy had been transferred to a temporary liaison office set up in the western city of Lviv in March. But as the Russian aggression intensified, they left Ukraine later that month.

