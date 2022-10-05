  • A survey on Japanese firms showed 45.5% of respondents said they were interested in hiring foreign nationals, while 35% were not. | AFP-JIJI
    A survey on Japanese firms showed 45.5% of respondents said they were interested in hiring foreign nationals, while 35% were not. | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Nearly half of Japanese companies are interested in hiring foreign nationals, according to a survey by information technology services firm Zenken.

In the survey, 45.5% of responding companies said they are interested in employing foreign nationals, while 35% said they are not.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW