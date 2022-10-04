  • The OPEC+ alliance of oil producing countries are poised to cut production by more than 1 million barrels a day to bolster global oil prices. | REUTERS
    The OPEC+ alliance of oil producing countries are poised to cut production by more than 1 million barrels a day to bolster global oil prices. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Amid what would become a 98-day streak of declines, U.S. President Joe Biden was quick to take credit in August over one of his most serious political foes: high gasoline prices.

It was a victory lap that may soon prove premature.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW