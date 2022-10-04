Amid what would become a 98-day streak of declines, U.S. President Joe Biden was quick to take credit in August over one of his most serious political foes: high gasoline prices.
It was a victory lap that may soon prove premature.
Amid what would become a 98-day streak of declines, U.S. President Joe Biden was quick to take credit in August over one of his most serious political foes: high gasoline prices.
It was a victory lap that may soon prove premature.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.