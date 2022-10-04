Japan on Tuesday ordered a Russian consul based in northern Japan to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.
Hayashi told reporters that his ministry declared the consul at the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo persona non grata after Russia’s Federal Security Service detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for a few hours for alleged espionage and ordered him out of the country.
