    Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attend the opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on Saturday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

  • jiji, Kyodo

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are restarting regional visits after holding back from trips outside Tokyo in recent years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the imperial couple made a one-day trip to Tochigi Prefecture and attended the general opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival in the prefectural capital of Utsunomiya.

