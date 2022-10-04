  • Police stand guard outside a Japanese department store in Shenzhen as thousands of protesters stage an anti-Japan demonstration in April 2005. | REUTERS
    Police stand guard outside a Japanese department store in Shenzhen as thousands of protesters stage an anti-Japan demonstration in April 2005. | REUTERS

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Japanese retailers operating in China have been swayed by policies and politics there as the country has achieved remarkable economic growth in the past 50 years since Tokyo and Beijing normalized diplomatic ties.

In the 1990s, Japanese retailers rushed to launch operations in China, a huge market with a population of some 1.2 billion people at the time. But only a few have been able to succeed.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED