  • Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine Secretary Thomas Perlmann announces the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, Sweden's Svante Paabo, during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine Secretary Thomas Perlmann announces the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, Sweden's Svante Paabo, during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • STAFF REPORT, AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Sweden’s Svante Paabo was awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine on Monday “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution,” kicking off a week of winner announcements held under the shadow of the bloody war in Ukraine.

Through his pioneering research, Paabo accomplished “something seemingly impossible,” according to the Nobel committee — sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW