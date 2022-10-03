Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to mark one year on Tuesday since taking office, but his administration is now facing mounting challenges.
Kishida, who became prime minister and launched his administration on Oct. 4, 2021, had enjoyed a certain level of public support, and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s victory in July’s election for the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, was seen to have paved the way for a long administration for the prime minister.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.