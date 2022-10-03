A set of sales data was among the trade secrets that are suspected to have been stolen from a rival firm by the president of Kappa Create, the operator of the Kappa Sushi restaurant chain, and was shared among the operator's employees, informed sources said Monday.
Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department suspects that Koki Tanabe, the 46-year-old president of Kappa Create, fraudulently obtained trade secrets of restaurant chain Hama-Sushi from multiple employees of the rival firm who used to be his subordinates.
