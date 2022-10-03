  • The Bank of Japan's Tankan survey showed Monday that business confidence among major Japanese manufacturers worsened to plus 8 in September from plus 9 three months earlier. | BLOOMBERG
    The Bank of Japan's Tankan survey showed Monday that business confidence among major Japanese manufacturers worsened to plus 8 in September from plus 9 three months earlier. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japanese manufacturers’ business mood worsened in the three months to September and corporate inflation expectations hit a record high, a central bank survey showed, as stubbornly high material costs clouded the outlook for the fragile economy.

Corporate capital expenditure plans for the current fiscal year stayed strong, the Bank of Japan’s tankan survey showed, thanks in part to the boost to exporters from the weak yen.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED