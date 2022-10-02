  • Destruction in Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian roared through the area. | REUTERS
    Destruction in Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian roared through the area. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

FORT MYERS, Florida – As Hurricane Ian charged toward the western coast of Florida last week, the warnings from forecasters were growing more urgent. Life-threatening storm surge threatened to deluge the region from Tampa all the way to Fort Myers.

But while officials along much of that coastline responded with orders to evacuate Monday, emergency managers in Lee County held off, pondering during the day whether to tell people to flee, but then deciding to see how the forecast evolved overnight.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW