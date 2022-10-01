  • People visit a memorial for Americans who died due to COVID-19, next to the Washington Monument in Washington in October 2021. | REUTERS
    People visit a memorial for Americans who died due to COVID-19, next to the Washington Monument in Washington in October 2021. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

If it wasn’t clear enough during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become obvious during the monkeypox outbreak: The United States, among the richest, most advanced nations in the world, remains wholly unprepared to combat new pathogens.

The coronavirus was a sly, unexpected adversary. Monkeypox was a familiar foe, and tests, vaccines and treatments were already at hand. But the response to both threats sputtered and stumbled at every step.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW