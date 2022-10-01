  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends the first meeting of an expert panel on building up Japan's defense capabilities, at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends the first meeting of an expert panel on building up Japan's defense capabilities, at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO

  • KYODO, JIJI

  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reiterated a pledge to “fundamentally strengthen defense capabilities without excluding any options,” as the government held its first meeting of an expert panel for Japan’s defense buildup.

Kishida made the remark at the meeting of the panel Friday, where about 10 experts exchanged views on how to increase Japan’s defense capabilities while securing enough funds to boost its defense expenditures in response to worsening security situation under threats by China, North Korea and Russia.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW