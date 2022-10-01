  • The first floor of the Miyako City Hall in Iwate Prefecture is predicted to be inundated by a tsunami in the event of a massive earthquake in the Japan or Chishima trenches. | KYODO
    The first floor of the Miyako City Hall in Iwate Prefecture is predicted to be inundated by a tsunami in the event of a massive earthquake in the Japan or Chishima trenches.

The government has designated 108 municipalities across seven of the county’s 47 prefectures as requiring stronger anti-disaster measures in preparation for a major earthquake that could strike off Japan’s northern regions of Hokkaido and Tohoku and trigger tsunami.

The government vowed Friday expanded financial assistance for the 108 municipalities, from Hokkaido to Chiba Prefecture, to assist in compiling evacuation measures, as it set a new 10-year goal to reduce by 80% the number of victims, predicted to be up to 199,000.

