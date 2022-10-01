The government has designated 108 municipalities across seven of the county’s 47 prefectures as requiring stronger anti-disaster measures in preparation for a major earthquake that could strike off Japan’s northern regions of Hokkaido and Tohoku and trigger tsunami.
The government vowed Friday expanded financial assistance for the 108 municipalities, from Hokkaido to Chiba Prefecture, to assist in compiling evacuation measures, as it set a new 10-year goal to reduce by 80% the number of victims, predicted to be up to 199,000.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.