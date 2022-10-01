Japan is considering extending to next spring its subsidy program for oil wholesales in order to avoid a sharp hike in fuel costs amid persistent supply concerns triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the situation said Saturday.
The government plans to set aside more than ¥1 trillion from the envisaged fiscal 2022 second supplementary budget that will finance an economic stimulus package to be finalized in October, the sources said.
