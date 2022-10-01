From beer to sushi, prices shot up for thousands of items across Japan on Saturday as inflation took another bite out of household finances.
Prices for an unprecedented 6,442 food and beverage products were hiked amid surging materials costs and a weakening yen, dealing yet another blow to consumers.
