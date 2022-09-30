Some Japanese lawmakers are calling for rules to be drawn up on holding state funerals, after the public was divided over Tuesday’s state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Opposition lawmakers insist that there is no clear legal basis for holding a state funeral and have criticized the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for deciding to hold the state funeral for Abe without consulting parliament.
