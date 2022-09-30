  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives an online speech at Toyo University in Tokyo in July. | REUTERS UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY GIVES AN ONLINE SPEECH AT TOYO UNIVERSITY IN TOKYO
  • Kyodo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia’s annexation of the neighbor’s territory violates international law during their phone talks on Friday.

Kishida also told reporters after the telephone conversation with Zelenskyy that Japan will continue supporting Ukraine in efforts to end the war, which was launched by Russia in February, as soon as possible.

