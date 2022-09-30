  • Kyodo, Bloomberg

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the government Friday to come up with an economic stimulus package by the end of October to help mitigate the impact of inflation and aid growth.

The order from Kishida came during the morning’s Cabinet meeting, chief spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Friday.

