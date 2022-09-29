  • A wounded member of the Kurdish Democratic Party is transported to a hospital following strikes by Iran on the village of Altun Kupri in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes that killed 13 people in Iraq’s Kurdistan region Wednesday after accusing Kurdish armed groups based there of stoking a wave of unrest that has rocked the Islamic republic.

The Sept. 16 death of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, while in the custody of Iran’s morality police has sparked a major wave of protests and a crackdown that has left dozens of demonstrators dead.

