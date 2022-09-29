By endorsing another term for 70-year-old Natsuo Yamaguchi, who has led the party since 2009, Komeito chose to emphasize party stability, continuity and experience rather than freshness and bold new ideas.
It’s mostly been a successful strategy over the years, but the start of Yamaguchi’s eighth term comes at a time when relations between Komeito and its senior coalition partner, the Liberal Democratic Party, are not as strong as they used to be.
