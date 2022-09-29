  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the normalization of ties between Japan and China, held in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO
    Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the normalization of ties between Japan and China, held in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO

  • AFP-Jiji, Kyodo

Japan called Thursday for “constructive and stable” ties with China as the two sides marked 50 years since the normalization of relations, albeit with little mood for a celebration as tensions remain over a territorial row and a deepening rift over Taiwan.

Growing friction over China’s military might and regional sabre-rattling has left ties between Beijing and Tokyo frosty, and there was no major diplomatic ceremony to mark the anniversary.

